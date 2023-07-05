Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into Portland home

The home was empty when the crash occurred. Police said no charges have been made.

PORTLAND, Maine — A car crashed into a Portland home Wednesday morning after a driver reportedly lost control of her vehicle.

A 59-year-old Windham woman reportedly lost control of her vehicle at a T-section stop sign when she crashed into a home on Rustic Lane, police told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The driver, her sister, and her nephew all suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

At the time of the crash, the homeowners were away on vacation, and no one was inside the home, police said.

Police said no charges have been made.