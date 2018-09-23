MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Alcohol and speed may have contributed to a serious single vehicle crash in Madison on Saturday, that's according to police.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Department said they found an unconscious woman trapped inside a crashed car on Thurston Hill Rd. It was also reported that the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Madison firefighters said they were able to free Michael Whitman, age 35 of Skowhegan from the rear seat of the car and rescue a passenger who suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Officials said they found the driver, Leslie Ridley jr, of Skowhegan asking for rides on Thurston Hill Rd.

Ridley Jr. is being charged with operating after habitual offender status and O.U.I.

Whitman suffered serious head trauma and was taken to EMMC in Bangor with possible life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

