ELLSWORTH, Maine — New details are emerging one day after a fatal crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

Warren Higgins, 67, of Franklin, was killed shortly after noontime Tuesday in a nearly head-on crash with a box truck.

According to Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier, a woman driving northbound behind Higgins’ black pickup truck observed Higgins cross the center median and strike a Penske box truck driving southbound.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger inside the Penske box truck walked away from the crash without serious injury.

It’s still unclear exactly what caused Higgins to cross the center lane, but Moshier said Wednesday an autopsy on Higgins may lead to an answer.

Route 1A, the main route to and from Bar Harbor, was closed in both directions for several hours Tuesday as officials investigated and worked to clean up the aftermath of the crash. This included an oil spill from the Penske box truck.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.