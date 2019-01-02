RAYMOND, N.H. — The driver of a DOT vehicle was injured Thursday in Raymond, New Hampshire, when, according to police, ice flew off the top of a box truck and broke through his vehicle's windshield, hitting him in the head.

N.H. State Police and the Raymond Police and Fire Departments received a report around 3:30 p.m. from Route 101 westbound near Exit 4. The driver of the DOT vehicle had stopped in the breakdown lane and a bystander stopped to call for help.

The victim and bystander could only identify the truck at fault as a tall, single-unit box truck. The victim was reportedly driving five car-lengths behind the truck when ice pieces on top of the truck became dislodged and started flying off the roof. According to state police, the truck continued driving westbound after the incident, and attempts to locate it were unsuccessful.

The victim was brought to the hospital by Raymond Ambulance. He had a laceration to his head and possible additional injuries.

Police said the driver of the box truck is at fault for violating "Jessica's Law," a measure under negligent driving that requires drivers to clear the ice and snow from the top of their vehicles to avoid endangering other drivers.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact N.H. State Police at 603-679-3333.