NORWAY, Maine — A man is being treated for his injuries after his car flipped in Norway Tuesday evening.

The Norway Police Department responded to the single-car accident on Harrison Road Tuesday evening around 6:23 p.m. A 1987 Porsche 911 had reportedly flipped onto its roof and was resting in a ditch on the side of the road.

Chuck Blaquiere

Donald J. Stanford, 61, of Waterford was driving the car at the time of the accident. He was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway where he is being treated for his injuries.

Stanford was the only person in the car when it flipped. Norway police do not know the extent of his injuries.

Speed and alcohol were likely factors in this crash, according to the Norway Police Department.