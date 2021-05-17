Driver inattention likely cause of Baldwin tractor-trailer crash, according to police

The truck hit a utility pole near Anderson Road, snapping the pole in half and causing the truck to jackknife. The driver was uninjured.

BALDWIN, Maine — A tractor-trailer crash that briefly closed Pequawket Trail in Baldwin early Monday morning was likely caused by driver inattention, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Monday.

Jared Charles, 28, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was driving a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer when it crashed on Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Capt. Don Foss of the CCSO said in a release.

The truck hit a utility pole near Anderson Road, snapping the pole in half and causing the truck to jackknife. Charles was uninjured, Foss said.

The tractor-trailer, which is registered to The Granite Group of Manchester, N.H., was carrying bathroom furnishings.