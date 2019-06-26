MAPLETON, Maine — A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase Monday evening following an OUI crash.

On June 24 around 6:30 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a car crash on Pease Road in Mapleton. Upon arrival, Trooper Ted Martin saw a car parked in a private driveway with damage.

Martin learned that the car was driving fast north on Pease Road when it lost control at a curve in the road. As a result, the car went off the roadway, but the driver moved it into a private driveway.

Before Martin arrived on scene, the male driver, later identified as Andrew Legassie of Presque Isle, had fled into the woods. Martin got a description of Legassie, and troopers, deputies, and wardens started to search for him.

During the search, there were several sightings of Legassie, but he would run back into the woods, and officers would lose sight of him because of the thick brush.

Around 9 p.m., Martin found Legassie in a swamp and took him into custody.

Legassie was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, OUI, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violations of conditions of release.

Legassie was taken to Aroostook County Jail.