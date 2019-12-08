LINCOLN, Maine — The driver in a fatal I-95 crash near Lincoln last weekend has been charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Joshua Bell, 31, of Medway was arrested early the morning of Saturday, August 10 following his release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McCausland said Joshua was charged after Maine State Police troopers found heroin and meth at the crash site, where his wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell, died.

In an earlier release, McCausland said troopers responded to mile marker 226, in Mattamiscontis Township near Lincoln, just before 7 p.m. Friday, August 9.

Joshua was reportedly driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he drifted off of the passing lane into the median. He over-corrected, and the pick-up truck then overturned, coming to rest on its side, blocking both lanes.

Stephanie was not wearing her seat belt, according to McCausland. She was thrown out of the truck when it overturned and died at the scene.

Joshua was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are now investigating whether drugs played a role in the fatal crash.

Joshua is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says 95 people have been killed in traffic crashes this year, compared to 78 deaths a year earlier, according to McCausland.

A key factor in this year’s increase of fatalities is motorcycle deaths, since there have been 20 so far this year, while in all of 2018, there were 23.