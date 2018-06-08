BURNHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Eighteen-year-old Cheyenne Bryden was killed in a car crash on Saturday night.

The driver, 18-year-old Shawn Judkins, was driving with just a learner's permit and admitted to not stopping at a red light, Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton told NEWS CENTER Maine.

There was a 16-year-old passenger in the backseat who was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center. The condition of that passenger is unknown.

Judkins was treated and released at Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Department is still investigating.

