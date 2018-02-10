HUDSON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The man behind the wheel of a deadly crash in May pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.

James McBride, 44, of Glenburn, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and OUI in the death of Mark Allard, 43, of Glenburn.

Police said McBride was behind the steering wheel on the night of May 6, 2018, when his car crashed on Route 221 killing Allard. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, police cited speed as a factor.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years with all but 3.5 years suspended.

