Driver escapes engulfed pick-up truck after skidding off I-95

OAKFIELD, Maine — Icy road conditions and speed led to a fiery crash in Oakfield Thursday, Maine State Police say.

According to Troop F, Daniel Guarino, 33, of New Hampshire was driving a Chevy pick-up southbound on I-95 in Oakfield when he lost control of the truck on the icy roadway and skidded off the Interstate into the woods.

Police say Guarino was driving too fast for the icy roads, which were caused by a short snowstorm that had recently passed through the area.