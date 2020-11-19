Driver escapes engulfed pick-up truck after skidding off I-95

OAKFIELD, Maine — Icy road conditions and speed led to a fiery crash in Oakfield Thursday, Maine State Police say.
According to Troop F, Daniel Guarino, 33, of New Hampshire was driving a Chevy pick-up southbound on I-95 in Oakfield when he lost control of the truck on the icy roadway and skidded off the Interstate into the woods.
Police say Guarino was driving too fast for the icy roads, which were caused by a short snowstorm that had recently passed through the area.
The pick-up truck was towing another car on a trailer. The pick-up caught fire, and Guarino was able to escape the truck before it burned. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.