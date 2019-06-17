HOLLIS, Maine — A Portland man's vehicle ended up in a Hollis road ditch Monday after he refused to stop for a trooper, Maine State Police said.

The brief pursuit happened around 2 p.m. along Cape Road. Troopers said they tried to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation, but it failed to stop.

That's when it "attempt[ed] to get away," police said, attempting to turn onto Route 4A. Troopers said it failed to negotiate the turn and went into a ditch.

The driver, 58-year-old Russell Jay of Portland, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, and operating after revoked.

State police said Jay had two prior convictions for operating after habitual offender status since 2017.

He was taken to York County Jail.



