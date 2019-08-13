MT VERNON, Maine — The driver of a car that struck a tree earlier this month in Mt. Vernon, resulting in multiple injuries, faces at least two charges.

According to deputies, Casey Braley of Jay was the driver of a Hyundai that on Aug. 3 at about 11:30 p.m. left Ithiel Gordon Road and struck a tree.

Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. J. Chris Read said Braley as well as all three of her passengers, in their late teens, had injuries.

One of the passengers, Acacia Tourtelotte, 19, of Farmington, was flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center with severe internal injuries.

The others are believed to have taken themselves for treatment later.

Lt. Read said an investigation showed that one or more of the passengers — Katianne McLaughlin, 19, of Vienna; Mya Ruprecht, 18, of Starks; and Tourtelotte — was or were standing up through the car's sunroof when it crashed.

Alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash, Read said.

Braley, 27, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and tampering with a witness. More charges were likely, the sheriff's office said.