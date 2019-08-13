MT VERNON, Maine — The driver of a car that struck a tree earlier this month in Mt. Vernon, resulting in injuries, now faces multiple charges.

According to deputies, Casey Braley of Jay was the driver of a Hyundai that on Aug. 3 around 11:30 p.m. left Ithiel Gordon Road and struck a tree.

Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. J. Chris Read said the crash caused multiple injuries. Bradley's car had three passengers, all in their late teens, but it wasn't specified how many were hurt, except for one that was flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center with severe internal injuries.

Lt. Read said an investigation showed that one or more of the passengers — identified by the sheriff's office as Katianne McLaughlin, 19, of Vienna; Mya Ruprecht, 18, of Starks; and Acacia Tourtelotte, 19, of Farmington — was or were standing up through the sunroof of the car when it struck the tree.

Alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash, Read said.

Braley, 27, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and tampering with a witness. More charges were likely, the sheriff's office said.