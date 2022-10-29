3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials believe speed is a factor, according to the post.

WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.

Luongo-Hyatt was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare (SMHC) in Sanford for treatment and was later released.

There were three passengers in the pickup truck at the time of the crash: Adrian Matos-Bonano, 31, of Sanford, was taken to SMHC Biddeford with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sierra Schuchmann, 24, of Sanford, was taken to SMHC for treatment and later released, and Joseph Dunican, 42, of Lyman, was treated at the scene.

Officials are investigating what caused the crash but believe speed is a factor.