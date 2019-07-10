BANGOR, Maine — Maine's new "hands free" law has been in effect for weeks and police departments across the state want to ensure folks are obeying it.

The Bangor Police Department has taken the task into its own hands by partnering with Quirk Auto Group to make the experience of driving hands free a little simpler for people who aren't necessarily technologically-inclined.

It's as simple as driving up to get setup.

On Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Quirk Auto Group on Hogan Road in Bangor, officers and Quirk employees will help residents pair their phones with their vehicles using Bluetooth, free of charge.

Drivers are being asked to bring the owner's manual to their vehicles to ensure success.

"Contrary to popular belief- we are hopeful to never need to write a ticket for a violation of this offense," said the Bangor Police Department's post regarding this event on its Facebook page. "We thought this might make it easier for some of you."

The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine, though it will be moved indoors inside of the garage at Quirk "in case it pours...or snows."

