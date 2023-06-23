Celebrities take to the green at Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament

The tournament hopes to raise $100,000 for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALMOUTH, Maine — Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament at Falmouth Country Club has fans from all over thrilled to have been a part of the weekend's festivities.

While some attended to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities teeing up, the true essence of the event lies in the $100,000 raised for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

The Korn Ferry PGA Tour is usually here this weekend at Falmouth, as it has been here past two years, but this celebrity tournament is replacing it.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team and a lineup of familiar names worked together to make this charitable endeavor a resounding success.

Kate Quinn, the executive director of Drive Fore Kids from Maine Medical Center, emphasized that the event is not solely about the glamour of celebrity attendance but about the shared goal of providing the best care possible for children.

"They are normal people like us. They have children, and we want the best care for our children," Quinn said.

The stars in attendance, such as Marshall Faulk and Ronde Barber, echoed this sentiment, recognizing the importance of coming together as a community to support a worthy cause.

Many participants in the tournament had personal connections to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, further fueling their determination to make a difference.

"The Barbara Bush Hospital is near and dear to my heart. With having two little boys at home, I want to do anything I can," Blaire O'Neal, a celebrity golfer, said.

This emotional connection propelled participants to strive for more than just shooting under par. They aimed to contribute to a cause that touched them personally.

While the celebrities and participants received much of the limelight, it was the behind-the-scenes heroes who ensured that everything ran smoothly.

Zander Abbott, the vice president of children's health services at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, acknowledged the vital role played by the nursing and care teams who volunteered at the event.

"One of the cool things about the course is when you walk around, you see the nursing and care team volunteering. It's a nice way to bridge the gap between those providing care at the bedside and a community event where we are interacting with celebrities from across the nation," Abbott explained.

Additionally, the event would not have reached its $100,000 goal without the unwavering dedication of over 200 volunteers, according to Brian Corcoran, the executive director for Drive Fore Kids.

The Drive Fore Kids Golf Tournament will continue until Saturday.