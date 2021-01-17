Dr. Demi Kouzounas reelected to chair of Maine Republican Party

Dr. Demi Kouzounas was first elected to chair the Maine GOP in 2017.

The chairwoman of the Maine Republican Party has been chosen to serve another term.

Dr. Demi Kouzounas, who was reelected by the state committee on Saturday, said the Republicans gained momentum over the past two years and hopes to carry it into the 2022 election cycle.

In a statement, Kouzounas says, "I am so grateful to be reelected as Chair of the Maine Republican Party, and I am incredibly excited to get to work with our amazing Executive Committee and State Committee."

Dr. Kouzounas was first elected to the post in January of 2017.

Dr. Kouzounas licensed dentist with offices in Scarborough and Skowhegan.

Dr. Kouzounas also is credited with helping to start "Bright Smiles," a clinic to help low-income children in Portland. She is also co-founder of "Dentists Who Care For ME," which provides free dental care for those in need.

According to her bio on the Maine Republican Party Website, "Dr. Kouzounas is the Past President of the Maine Dental Association, a non-profit association of about 650 dentists across Maine. Born in Sanford, Dr. Kouzounas received her doctorate in dentistry at Tufts before serving our country in the U.S. Army."

When Dr. Kouzounas was first elected, she told NEWS CENTER Maine the party had big goals.

"We are planning on becoming a little bit more inclusive and diverse. The millennials have spoken very interested with a different platforms are out there," said Kouzounas. "They want to be heard, and we're here to take them all in and be part of this bigger group."

Kouzounas laid out her plan for the party in the upcoming months.

"Over the past two years, Republicans have gained great momentum in Maine. With historic wins for Senator Susan Collins and President Trump, and gains in the Maine House, Mainers have made it clear that they want Republican leadership in our state, and we will not stop fighting until we finish turning Maine red. This task can not be completed alone, and I am glad to see Republicans unified and ready to take back our state."