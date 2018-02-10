NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Law Enforcement officials are out in force searching for a missing North Yarmouth woman.

Kristin Westra, 47, was last seen Sunday night. More than 50 people from the Maine State Police, Cumberland County Sheriffs Department, Maine Game Wardens, Civil Air Patrol and trained volunteers are looking for Westra. They are searching in grids near her home on Lufkin Rd and expanding out. They are searching a large wooded area where there are a lot of trails and terrain with thick brush and undergrowth.

According to Eric Rohrbach, Westra’s brother, she got up around 3 AM Monday morning because she couldn't sleep. Rohrbach said his sister has been under a lot of stress and was dealing with anxiety lately because of work and because she and her husband Jay are renovating their house.

Rohrbach said when his brother in law got up in the morning his sister was gone. He said she left without her phone, keys, wallet and her car. He said it appears she might be wearing flip flops.

“Obviously it is cold and rainy so we are terrified what condition she is in right now,” Rohrbach said.

Rohrbach said Kristin is the last person in the world that he could ever imagine doing anything like this.

“She’s the most selfless person I’ve ever met," he said. "She is a loving mother, an incredible teacher, she loves her family and she has a great marriage.”

Capt. Scott Stewart with the Cumberland County Sheriffs Department said besides searching they have been chasing down leads and trying to rule out options, both good and bad in an effort to locate Westra. Capt. Stewart said they are also not ruling out foul play.

"We are not ruling out foul play, we can’t not think in that direction, we have to err on the side of caution," he said. "Obviously we are hoping for the best. We’re doing everything we can, but that is in the back of peoples minds, not this is necessarily foul play but that we might not have the outcome we want.”

Rohrbach said Kristen’s friends and family are sad and frantically worried and just want her home. Kristin is a teacher, a wife and a mother to a 16 year old stepson, Jake and a 9 year old daughter Sophie.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center 207.883.2810, option 2.

