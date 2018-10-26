PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Nearly 50 Veterans from all over the state gathered at the Portland Jetport Friday morning to take off to Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight Maine.

Volunteers, organizers and families met for breakfast ahead of the flight. For many of them this will be the first trip visiting the memorials that honor the wars they served in.

Servicemen and women from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam are all going on this weekend’s weekend trip at no cost to them.

The non-profit organization has brought hundreds of Veterans on the trip for four years thanks to the generous donations from Mainers.

The organization is part of the national Honor Flight Network founded by Earl Morse, a Retired Air Force Captain and Physician’s Assistant in Bangor.

Those traveling will meet up with other Veterans from across the country as they visit memorials on the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery.

HONOR FLIGHT MAINE: @ZachBlanchard and I are thrilled to be heading to @washingtondc with these amazing men and women. Nearly 50 veterans will be boarding a plan shortly for the trip of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/K6GEQLYh54 — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) October 26, 2018

The first stop Friday is Fort Meade.

NEWS CENTER Maine is following their journey for the weekend. Follow along here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine