SACO (AP) — Maine officials say dozens of dead seals have washed up dead on local beaches.

The seals were first reported Monday in Saco.

A harbor seal carcass washes ashore Sunday on the beach at Kinney Shores in Saco. 11 dead seals were found Monday on Bayview, Kinney Shores beaches, and on Wells Beach and Ogunquit Beach in the past two days. Ctsy Portland Press Herald

City Parks and Recreation Department Director Ryan Sommer says eight washed up on the beach at Kinney Shores, and three others were found at Bayview. He says 10 of the seals were pups.

Sommer says a volunteer with the nonprofit Marine Mammals of Maine examined and photographed the seals before the city public works department removed them from the beach.

It is unclear what caused the seals' deaths.

The Press Herald reports more than 30 dead seals washed up in the past two days on southern Maine beaches, including Wells Beach and Ogunquit Beach.

Marine mammal experts are at a loss as to why such a large number of harbor seals have washed ashore dead in southern Maine this summer.

