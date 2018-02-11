COLUMBIA FALLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A school bus bringing kids home was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the town of Columbia Falls.
Police said a truck, an SUV and a school bus from RSU #37 were all involved in the accident. Police said no kids were hurt but the bus driver had minor injuries.
Route 1 was closed down while crews cleaned up the scene.
The kids who on the bus were transferred to another bus to be taken the rest of the way home.
PHOTOS | Washington County school bus crash
This story will be updated when we get more information.
