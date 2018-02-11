COLUMBIA FALLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A school bus bringing kids home was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the town of Columbia Falls.

Police said a truck, an SUV and a school bus from RSU #37 were all involved in the accident. Police said no kids were hurt but the bus driver had minor injuries.

Route 1 was closed down while crews cleaned up the scene.

The kids who on the bus were transferred to another bus to be taken the rest of the way home.

This story will be updated when we get more information.

