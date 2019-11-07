ADDISON, Maine — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help in locating a missing Addison man.

William Merchant, 42, was last seen in Jonesport on July 5.

Family members on Facebook said it is just not like him to not be in touch and his mother is very worried.

Merchant is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left ring finger and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 255-8308.