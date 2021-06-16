MEMA officials meet with Washington County towns affected by rainstorm damage

Washington County EMA officials say the roads are back open but the roads still need to be paved and some guardrails need to be put back up.

MACHIAS, Maine — The Maine Emergency Management Agency met on Wednesday with the four Washington County towns that had road damage from last week’s torrential rainstorm.

Jonesboro, Machias, Roque Bluffs, and Machiasport were affected by the storm. Washington County EMA officials say roads are back open but they still need to be paved and some guardrails need to be put back up.

Washington County EMA Director Lisa Hanscom said MEMA officials explained the process of assessing the damage and how FEMA assistance works.

The National Weather Service said between four and five inches of rain fell from the storm.

Hanscom said the Maine D.O.T. and the towns have separate responsibilities for covering the cost of the damaged roads.

“It was a combination of both,” said Hanscom. “This section of road right behind us is a state aid road so this was D.O.T. work. But the towns all actually had their own private roads that they had to take care of.”

Hanscom said they will continue to process and access the damage with MEMA to see if they may qualify for federal assistance.