Maine organization highlights Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Maine-based NextStep Domestic Violence Project is offering educational programs to schools throughout Washington and Hancock counties.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and Maine-based NextStep Domestic Violence Project works in schools throughout Washington and Hancock counties focused on just that issue.

"We're not automatically born knowing how to be in healthy relationships," NextStep Domestic Violence Project youth educator and advocate Alli Williamson said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner first experienced these, or other forms of violence, by that partner before the age of 18.

Saco Police Officer Monica Fahy said there are all kinds of cases.

"Whether it's teens, adults, [or] siblings. It can go many different ways," Fahy said.

Fahy added she has seen an uptick in domestic violence-related calls recently.

"Especially with COVID and people being quarantined and having to be home. It's one of the scariest situations you can run into because you never really know the volatility of a situation," Fahy said.

NextStep said it uses the power and control wheel to recognize warning signs of abuse.

NextStep has a 24/7 helpline for anyone experiencing abuse or knows someone who is. That number is 1-800-315-5579.