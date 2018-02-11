MACHIAS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A former Washington County jail employee is accused of exposing himself to an inmate and trafficking tobacco within the facility.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 22-year-old Dakota Robinson had been summonsed on three charges following a three-month-long investigation into the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, a corrections supervisor received a report on Aug. 7 that a cook at the jail had exposed himself to an inmate. That report was relayed to jail administration.

The cook was denied access to the jail the next day, Aug. 8, and assistance was requested from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office by Washington County to investigate the complaint.

As a result of Hancock County's investigation, Robinson was summonsed with two counts of indecent conduct and trafficking of tobacco in an adult correctional facility, both Class E crimes.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4 in Machias.

He's no longer an employee of Washington County, the sheriff's office said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine