CASTINE (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Every summer Maine Maritime Academy freshmen and junior cadets set sail to use the skills they learned in the classroom, at sea.

This year there are 246 cadets on board the State of Maine while they travel to more than 20 European ports over the course of 70 days.

Captain Nathan Gandy, Dean of Maritime Training, said: “in order to train the students effectively, we’ve gotta take them to sea.”

One of the freshmen going to sea for the first time is Andrew Todd. Todd has been watching his friends depart on this same trip for the past few years but today, it was his turn.

“Last year my mom asked me ‘are you excited to go out to sea next year, do you wish you were on it this year?’ and it feels like that was just yesterday she was asking,” he said.

Todd is looking forward to seeing new places.

“I just want to travel. I’ve always wanted to travel. I have a map of places I wanna go with pins all over it. So that’s really just the way to go. If you get paid and it’s your job to travel, then what better way.” He said.

His family was there to see him go and his mom, Cris Spencer, had some mixed emotions.

“I’m excited for him but I’ll be happy when the 70 days are up and he’s home again,” she said with a laugh.

The State of Maine is scheduled to arrive at a Spanish port first and will arrive back in Castine in mid-July.

