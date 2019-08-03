Representative Will Tuell posted on Facebook, the commissioner of Department of Corrections, Randall Liberty, attended an Appropriations meeting Thursday, ensuring the funding needed for 50 inmates and 15 workers in order to operate a Downeast prison facility.

RELATED: Corrections facility may return to Washington County

Tuell says Liberty they do not yet know where the prison would be located. He says the facility would housework-releasee prisoners, prisoners doing community projects, among other things DCF did before it was closed.

RELATED: Downeast Corrections gets support from new budget