Death of Ellsworth woman ruled not suspicious

Kathe Cote, 64, had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Maine State Police said

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Maine State Police said Wednesday that the death of a 64-year-old Ellsworth woman found Tuesday at her home is not suspicious after all.

Pending toxicology results, an autopsy Wednesday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Kathie Cote's death was not suspicious, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said Wednesday.

Moss said Cote was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"Out of respect for the family, no further information will be released," she said.

Ellsworth police discovered Cote's body when they went to her Bayside Road home Tuesday morning for a wellness check, Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called due to what Moshier said were "suspicious" circumstances.

Ellsworth Police along with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are at a house in Ellsworth on the Bayside Rd that’s being called a suspicious death. pic.twitter.com/Wipcyn5jxV — Bob Evans (@bevanswlbz) March 16, 2021

An autopsy was performed as is common when the cause of death is unclear, Moss said.