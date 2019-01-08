PEMBROKE, Maine — A burglar stole a "significant" amount of cigarettes from a Pembroke dollar store early Thursday morning, the county sheriff's office said.

An alarm shortly before 2 a.m. brought deputies to Dollar General on Route 1, where they found the front door smashed in and evidence of entry.

The sheriff's office said the cigarettes seem to be the only thing taken, but the break-in resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to the store.

Dollar General remained closed as of late Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 207-255-8308.