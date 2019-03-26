Read the full story at necn.com

BAR HABOR, Maine (NECN) -- Could a visit to Maine's Acadia National Park become a little more complicated?

Management at the park is proposing a new parking reservation system to enforce during peak visitation periods in some of Acadia's most popular areas. The plans were made available online this week.

Beginning in 2020, drivers who want to visit sites like Cadillac Mountain's summit may have to pick a time and pay a $10.00 fee before pulling into a space.

The system would be in effect from the middle of June to the middle of October and is meant to combat overcrowding.