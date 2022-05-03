26-year-old man dies in Down East crash

Austin Porter of Alexander died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 191 in Meddybemps at about midnight Tuesday, state police said.

Austin Porter of Alexander died after the black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving crashed into parked vehicles on the southbound shoulder of Route 191, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Porter, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Investigators said Porter was likely traveling in the southbound lane when he crossed the center line and drove off the shoulder of the northbound lane, then overcorrected and drove off the shoulder on the southbound side and into parked cars.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Porter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Moss said.