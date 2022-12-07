Elementary school student charged with terrorizing in Hancock County

The male student allegedly emailed a suicide help line saying he was going to shoot several people including teachers and students, the Ellsworth American reported.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A 12-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing this week after allegedly emailing a suicide helpline saying he planned to shoot several people, including teachers and students, The Ellsworth American reported Wednesday.

The boy is a student at Surry Elementary School.

The suicide helpline, based in Washington, relayed the information to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon, Lt. Tim Cote told The Ellsworth American. Police traced the email to the school and charged the student.

Cote said the school added safety measures.