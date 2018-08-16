AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Dr. Cathleen London, who vowed to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020, has been reprimanded by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine for “unprofessional conduct.”

A statement from the Board of Licensure said London has entered into a consent agreement and was ordered to cover $3,000 in investigation costs after a series of nine complaints were filed against her.

The complaints included violating patient confidentiality, inappropriate interactions with patients, and inappropriate prescribing of controlled substances, among others.

London runs a private practice in the rural Downeast town of Milbridge. She first announced her plans to challenge Sen. Collins as a Democrat in July—criticizing Collins for putting her party ahead of her constituents.

Dr. London has been placed on probation and prohibited from prescribing the drug addiction treatment drug Methadone.

An attorney for London told NEWS CENTER Maine they had no comment.

