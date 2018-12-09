JONESPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — On June 19 Downeast Community Hospital held a meeting with the Jonesport community. After that meeting, the Jonesport selectmen tried to make an agreement with the hospital board, selectman Billy Milliken told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Milliken said they asked the board for $125,000, the licenses for the beds and the building in June.

Milliken said the selectmen haven't heard any update on their request so he called Downeast Community Hospital CEO, Dennis Welch last week.

According to Milliken, Welch told him the town could only have the building. But without the license for beds and money to make renovations, the building probably cannot be a nursing home.

Mulliken said they have yet to get this agreement in writing and are still hopeful to be able to re-open the building as a nursing home.

