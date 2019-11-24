DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Do you know this dog?

That's what Dover-Foxcroft Police is asking the public on Saturday evening, November 23.

On Facebook, the police department posted a photo of a dog with an injury on its head. In the post, the department says, "DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG? Dog does not have a visible tag or collar. Dog was struck by a vehicle on the Dexter Road. Male Dachshund/Chihuahua mix possibly. The dog Is ok but needs medical attention. Animal control officials are on their way to take possession."

The police department later update the post to add, "UPDATE: dog was taken by the ACO and they are heading to Brewer for medical care. The dog was initially found near St. Augustine on the Dexter Road. If this helps locating the owner."

NEWS CENTER Maine has asked for additional photos of this dog. This article will be updated.

