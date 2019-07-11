SCARBOROUGH, Maine — You might not be ready for the snow, but Maine Dept. of Transportation plow crews have been for the last month.

"We're as ready as we could be," regional manager Tom Roberts said. We've been setting trucks up since the first of October."

Roberts and his team have been putting the finishing touches on the fleet of 60 trucks in the southern part of the state.

He said earlier storms in years past have forced them to start putting plows on sooner rather than later.

This week salt has been delivered to garages across the state in preparation for Thursday night's storm.

"The salt building is full, people are fairly rested at this point. We're ready to go," Roberts said.

Along coat, a rain, snow mix could make it tricky for crews to time treating the roads as the temperature drops overnight.

Fortunately, the department is not facing the shortage in drivers it was last year.

There are still about a dozen open positions though, according to Roberts.

For others, Thursday's storm will be a chance to get back in the swing of things.

"The first one everybody is driving in it from the first time. Seems like we forget about that," he said. "Take your time getting there and not be in a hurry. We're out there trying to make the roads safe for everybody. Let us do our job. We'll get you there.



