MAINE, USA — If you haven't yet licensed your dog, you're almost out of time!

All dogs 6-month-old and older need to be licensed in the town it lives in.

If your dog was adopted, you have ten days to do so from the adoption date.

You can get a new tag from your town office or city hall. You can also get a new tag or renew a tag online.

The costs vary for a spayed/neutered dog vs. a non-spayed/neutered dog.

To register online, click HERE. Not all towns and cities in Maine participate in the online program.

THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER IS JANUARY 31st!

