PORTLAND, Maine (NECN) -- The Wall Street Journal printed an article this January. It was titled "Maine's Largest City Strains Under Asylum-Seeker Influx."

Normally, Portland gets attention for its livability and cuisine. But the national newspaper article put a spotlight on something else unique — Portland's longtime culture of welcoming immigrants.

"We have, for decades, been a welcoming place," said Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling.

Strimling says the Wall Street Journal article proved Portland welcomes immigrants no matter the cost.