SHAPLEIGH, Maine — Donations are pouring in to help a pastor and his family, known for giving back to the community.

The fire broke out Sunday, just as the couple were preparing to begin service at Maine Life Gate Church, where Short is the lead pastor.

The cause of the fire is not known, because the damage was too extensive.

The family's dog died in the blaze. It also destroyed precious mementos, as well as a wedding dress and other items. The Short's oldest daughter is set to get married next month.

Churches from throughout the state, law-enforcement officers and strangers are rallying behind the family with financial donations, clothing and other items to help them get back on their feet.

"All this love and all this support -- and we just pray that we will have an opportunity to give back," said Teri Short.

The family has insurance and plans to rebuild. David's Bridal in South Portland has offered to replace the wedding dress.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.