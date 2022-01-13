Donations help Eddington open a new ice rink

Russell said on most days the rink will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Officials are trying to split time between open skating and stick and puck time.

EDDINGTON, Maine — The Town of Eddington has a new public ice rink downtown next to the town office and fire station.

Organizers say prior to a 2007 addition to the municipal building, the space was flooded for skating, and they decided this year to bring that back.

Eddington Deputy Fire Chief Craig Russell said everything for the rink was purchased through donations.

Volunteers will be helpful in keeping it going, he said.

"We are soliciting for community volunteers to come up and help," Russell said. "Whether it's [to] shovel, help run our little Zamboni to smooth off ice, clear snow, assemble hockey nets. There's all sorts of different things that we've had community members coming up and help with which is nice."