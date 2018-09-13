PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Donald Trump Jr., son of President Trump, will appear in Portland Monday, October 1, according to the Maine Republican Party.

Trump Jr. will attend an event with Governor Paul LePage and Senator Eric Brakey in a push to fundraise for Republican candidates in Maine before midterm elections in November.

Other guests include Dr. Mark Holbrook, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, and House Leader Ken Fredette, according to a flier online.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, with a private reception preceding a general reception. The general reception begins at 6 p.m.

