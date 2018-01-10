PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, is expected to arrive in Maine on Monday, October 1, to help the Republican party.

Maine's Republican Party made the announcement that Trump Junior will attend an event in Portland with Governor LePage and State Senator Eric Brakey. They are trying to raise money for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn By the Bay, in Portland and tickets are $100 per person.

