LEVANT (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A man is under arrest after a domestic dispute at 16 Hummingbird Drive in Levant.

A man is under arrest after a domestic disputed on Hummingbird Dr in Levant. Police say the dispute was between the man and his girlfriend. Police confirm that a vehicle was involved in some capacity. It’s unclear if she was injured. Investigation is ongoing. @newscentermaine — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) November 2, 2018

Roy Peary, a staff sergeant for Penobscot County Sheriffs says police were called around 7:34 a.m. on Friday, November 2.

"We were called out here regarding a family fight between a man and his girlfriend. We were assisted by state police and the sheriff's office."

One initial report was that the incident was a hostage situation. Another initial report was that a vehicle was involved in the dispute in some capacity.

"The vehicle that we're aware of is the one still in the driveway. There's still a lot of the investigation left."

It's unclear if there were any injuries. At this time there is no indication of what started the dispute.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© NEWS CENTER Maine