LEVANT (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A man is under arrest after a domestic dispute at 16 Hummingbird Drive in Levant.
Roy Peary, a staff sergeant for Penobscot County Sheriffs says police were called around 7:34 a.m. on Friday, November 2.
"We were called out here regarding a family fight between a man and his girlfriend. We were assisted by state police and the sheriff's office."
One initial report was that the incident was a hostage situation. Another initial report was that a vehicle was involved in the dispute in some capacity.
"The vehicle that we're aware of is the one still in the driveway. There's still a lot of the investigation left."
It's unclear if there were any injuries. At this time there is no indication of what started the dispute.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.