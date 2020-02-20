MAINE, USA — The U.S. Justice Department has determined Maine has been in violation of federal law for limiting services to a man with several disabilities and medical conditions.

The Portland Press Herald reports a letter from the Justice Department last week ordered the state to protect the civil rights of residents with disabilities who need support services or else face legal action.

The state currently requires those individuals to live in group homes but the letter asks for the state to make it possible for individuals to receive the services they require at home.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said the state is evaluating the decision and weighing how it will respond.

Justice Department says Maine violated disabled man's rights by limiting Medicaid services A Feb. 10 ruling, in response to a complaint filed in May 2018, concluded that the state "failed to provide necessary services in the most integrated setting appropriate to his needs." The state is still determining how to respond, but it could affect other individuals.

RELATED: Roger Stone sentencing Thursday: Will Trump pardon him?

RELATED: Lawyer: Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia

RELATED: DOJ: William Barr 'has no plans to resign,' after reports that he has considered quitting