Two dogs die in Rockland vehicle fire, likely sparked by brush fire

The vehicle fire is believed to have started from a lingering spark from a brush fire in the area earlier that day.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Two dogs died in a vehicle fire Friday evening on Main Street in Rockland.

Emergency fire crews were called at about 7 p.m. about a report of a fire behind Primo Restaurant, according to a news release issued Saturday morning by Rockland Fire and EMS.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to nearby areas and conducted an investigation into the possible cause.

The state fire marshal's office was initially called to help in the investigation to identify the cause of the fire, but local firefighters were able to determine what happened before they arrived, according to the release.

Rockland Fire and EMS found that the vehicle fire was accidental and was likely caused when a spark from a brush fire in the area earlier that day ignited the vehicle gas tank, the release stated.

The vehicle belonged to a patron of the restaurant, who parked in the area where the brush fire burned earlier in the day, according to the release. Two dogs in the vehicle died, but no other injuries were reported.

Rockland fire issued a reminder that a burn permit is required by city code and state law, and said it is the responsibility of the person burning to ensure that a fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.