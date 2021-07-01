Dog leads rescuers to save man who fell into brook

An 84-year-old man, who is legally blind, had fallen into a brook and was getting hypothermia. Luckily, his dog led rescuers to where he was.

In a scene out of a classic Lassie movie, a dog helped save a man's life.

It started when a woman in Limington, called the York County Sheriff's Office because she heard someone yelling in the woods behind her house.

Officers arrived to find a dog barking.

The dog kept barking until one of the officers followed her.

The dog led an officer to an 84-year-old man who had fallen into a brook and was getting hypothermia.

Officials say the man's body temperature dropped to about 84-degrees.

It turns out the man, who is legally blind, tried to put his yellow lab, Samantha, on a dog run, but she ran off.