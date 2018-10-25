PARIS, Maine (AP) - An animal shelter in Maine that recently brought attention to a dog under its care for four years has been flooded with adoption applications.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, of Paris, Maine, posted a photo of Ginger last week. A sign around her neck read, "I have been in the shelter for 1,456 days. Please adopt me." The purebred Staffordshire bull terrier was brought in as a stray in 2014.

Ginger's bio page says she's spayed, house-trained and up to date on shots. However, she needs a home with no children, and no other pets.

This week, the shelter said it's been overwhelmed with applications. Staff said they will do home checks for potential adopters, who must meet Ginger before an adoption is approved.

