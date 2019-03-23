AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine bill would require the owner of a dog that injures someone to get medical aid for that person.

The Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee unanimously passed an amended version of this bill, originally introduced by Sen. Matt Pouliot (R-Kennebec), on Wednesday.

The bill says the owner or keeper of a dog that assaults and causes injury to a person would have to get aid for the injured individual, refrain the dog from causing more harm, and provide his or her contact information to the victim.

Any dog owner who leaves an injured person without taking these measures would be charged with a Class D crime.

"I am glad that members of the Criminal Justice Committee saw the importance of this bill and supported its passage unanimously," said Sen. Pouliot.

Pouliot said he submitted the bill after hearing from a citizen who was attacked by dogs in a parking lot last summer.

"Even though she suffered significant wounds, the owner of the dogs did not stay and help her, nor did he call help for her. Instead, he loaded the dogs into a car and drove off."

Pouliot said he is hopeful this proposal will continue to receive broad, bipartisan support as it is considered by the full Legislature.