MAINE, USA — One of the most exciting parts of the Fourth of July is when cities and towns shoot off fireworks once the sun goes down. Some folks, however, like to be more adventurous and set them off themselves.

Although fireworks are legal in Maine, not every town allows you to use them.

The Maine State Fire Marshall's Office website has compiled a list of various ordinances from cities and towns across the state.

For example, in towns like Bucksport, there are no fireworks allowed.

"By town ordinance in the municipality of Bucksport, you can't use them," said Bucksport firefighter Chris Grindle.

Meanwhile over in Hampden, fireworks are allowed, but only for certain days of the year.

"We allow it two days a year, July 4, and the other is December 31," said Hampden firefighter Oliver Bianchi.

With varying regulations, it's extremely important to check the Fire Marshall's website, or talk with your local town officials, to learn if your town allows them.

"Look up the local ordinance, check with the town office and or fire or public safety," said Grindle.

Bucksport is one of 52 towns that does not allow fireworks.

59 towns in the state do allow fireworks but have regulations that come with them.

